Thompson stopped 24 of 25 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Thompson nearly had a shutout, but Taylor Raddysh put Chicago on the board with 3:54 left in the game. After allowing eight goals over his last two games -- both losses -- this was a good bounce-back effort from Thompson. The 25-year-old netminder improved to 14-7-0 with a 2.62 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 21 starts this season. The Golden Knights are at home for the last four games before the holiday break, beginning with Saturday's game versus the Islanders.
