Thompson stopped 38 of 39 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

Thompson picked up his third straight win with a dominant performance. After the game, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports head coach Bruce Cassidy said Thompson is now the "so-called No. 1" goalie for Vegas, and further indicated that the 25-year-old would see a majority of the starts, including three of the four games during this week. Thompson's earned the role by starting the year 11-3-0 with a 2.30 GAA and a .925 save percentage in 14 contests. He'll likely split an upcoming back-to-back -- Friday versus the Kraken and Saturday against the Canucks -- with Adin Hill.