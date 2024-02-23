Thompson stopped 19 of 23 shots in relief of Adin Hill in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Thompson ended up with the loss when the Golden Knights covered Hill's deficit. Thompson was not very efficient, as the Maple Leafs eased up following the first period. The 26-year-old has one win in his last four outings while allowing 14 goals in that span. Thompson is at 17-11-4 with a 2.74 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 33 appearances. With both of the team's goalies struggling, it's unclear who head coach Bruce Cassidy will turn to for Saturday's game in Ottawa.