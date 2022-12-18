Thompson allowed three goals on 24 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders. The last two goals were empty-netters.

Thompson failed to win consecutive starts for the first time since Nov. 21-23. It was a close game, but the 25-year-old ended up with his third loss and four outings, a span in which he's surrendered 12 goals. He's at a 14-8-0 record with a 2.64 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 22 appearances this season. It's not likely to get any easier if he starts Monday's against the Sabres, who boast the league's most productive offense with 3.97 goals per game.