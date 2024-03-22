Thompson stopped 21 of 22 shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Thompson was only beat on a tipped-in goal by Jaden Schwartz in the third period. With wins in each of his last two appearances, Thompson is making a strong case to resume alternating starts with Adin Hill. The 27-year-old Thompson is up to 19-12-5 with a 2.77 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 37 appearances. The Golden Knights' homestand ends Saturday versus the Blue Jackets, which is a favorable matchup for whichever Vegas goalie gets the starting nod.