Thompson was scheduled to take the night off with Vegas playing the second of a back-to-back but was forced into action after Adin Hill allowed two goals on five shots in the first period. Thompson was sharp, stopping all 22 shots faced, but would eventually falter in the shootout. The 25-year-old netminder falls to 16-9-1 with a .916 save percentage.