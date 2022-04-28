Thompson stopped 37 of 40 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blackhawks.

Thompson did his part Wednesday but ultimately fell to the Blackhawks in the shootout, eliminating the Golden Knights from playoff contention. Overall, the rookie goaltender has been solid this season with a 16-9-5 record and a .918 save percentage while both Robin Lehner (shoulder) and Laurent Brossoit (undisclosed) have missed significant time.