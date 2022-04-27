Thompson allowed two goals on 30 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Stars.

Thompson again came up just a save short, and the Golden Knights' playoff hopes are now hanging by a thread. The 25-year-old stopped six of seven Stars in the shootout before Miro Heiskanen potted the winning shot. Thompson slipped to 9-5-2 with a 2.59 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 17 contests. He could be asked to start again Wednesday in Chicago in a game the Golden Knights absolutely have to win to keep their playoff hopes alive.