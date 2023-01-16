Thompson will face the Stars at home Monday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Thompson has dropped his last two games, both of which were at home, while allowing seven combined goals on 56 shots. He's fallen to 18-11-1 with a .913 save percentage through 30 appearances this season. The 25-year-old is 6-7-1 with a 3.02 GAA since the start of December.