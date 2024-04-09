Thompson will get the starting nod in Vancouver on Monday, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.

Thompson saw his six-game winning streak snapped Friday against Arizona after giving up six goals on 31 shots. Over his previous six games, he'd allowed just nine goals on 187 total shots. The 27-year-old is now 23-13-5 with a 2.72 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 43 appearances this season.