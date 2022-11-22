Thompson will start in Vancouver on Monday, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.

Thompson stopped 25 of 26 shots in Thursday's win over Arizona and he's now taken the victory in seven of his last eight outings. During that stretch, he's posted a strong 2.25 GAA and .924 save percentage while facing 238 shots. The 25-year-old netminder has struggled on the road this season, though; despite going 5-1-0 away from home, he's sporting a 3.18 GAA in six such appearances.