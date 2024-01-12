Thompson (illness) will start at home versus the Bruins on Thursday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports.

Thompson didn't make the trip to Colorado for Wednesday's game while sick, but it looks like he'll get back between the pipes a day later. He's lost three of his last five outings while allowing 16 goals in that span. The Bruins have lost both of their games on their current road trip, but each of those defeats came after regulation time, so this will likely be a close game.