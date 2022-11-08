Thompson will defend the road net Tuesday against Toronto, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Thompson has won his past four starts, including a 42-save performance last Thursday against Ottawa. He also had 22 stops in a 3-1 victory over the Leafs on Oct. 24 to begin the streak. Thompson has gone 6-2-0 this year with a 2.01 GAA and a .934 save percentage.