Thompson will patrol the road crease Tuesday against Washington, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Thompson recorded a 29-save shutout against Anaheim last Friday for his fourth win in six games played (4-2-0). The 25-year-old netminder has enjoyed a superb start in 2022-23 with a 1.69 GAA and a .943 save percentage. The Capitals will play for the second time in two nights following a 3-2 shootout loss to Carolina on Monday.