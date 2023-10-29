Thompson will protect the road goal against the Kings on Saturday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Adin Hill took an overtime loss versus the Blackhawks on Friday, so it's not surprising Thompson will take the second half of a back-to-back. The 26-year-old Thompson has allowed six goals on 90 shots for a .933 save percentage over three games this season. The Kings are coming off of a 5-4 comeback win over the Coyotes on Friday -- Los Angeles' offense is deep and can score in bunches.