Thompson will start Wednesday's road game versus the Blackhawks, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Thompson will get both halves of a back-to-back with the Golden Knights' season hanging in the balance. He took a shootout loss to the Stars on Tuesday, stopping 28 of 30 shots. If Vegas is to stay alive in the playoff race, they'll need Thompson at his best in a win over the Blackhawks as well as a Stars regulation loss to the Coyotes on Wednesday night.