Thompson (upper body) isn't expected to play in Thursday's road contest versus Tampa Bay.

Isaiah Saville was called up from AHL Henderson on Wednesday, as a result of Thompson's injury. With Adin Hill (undisclosed) also unavailable, Saville is set to back up Jiri Patera on Thursday. Thompson, who is considered day-to-day, has a 10-5-3 record, 2.71 GAA and .905 save percentage in 19 outings in 2023-24.