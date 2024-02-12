Thompson is under the weather and won't be available for Monday's matchup with the Wild.

With Thompson unavailable, Adin Hill will probably get the start against Minnesota with Jiri Patera, who has been recalled from the minors, serving as his backup. Another update on Thompson, who hasn't played since surrendering four goals on 28 shots in a 5-2 loss to Detroit on Jan. 27, should surface prior to Saturday's game against Carolina.