Thompson allowed four goals on 26 shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Sabres.

Thompson gave up three of those goals in the third period, failing to protect a 2-1 lead that Jack Eichel created 3:22 into the frame. This was Thompson's first regulation loss since Nov. 25 -- he went 4-0-2 with a mere 16 goals allowed over his previous seven outings. The loss dropped Thompson to 9-4-3 with a 2.49 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 17 games this season. Thompson likely start again Sunday versus the Senators, but Adin Hill (lower body) is expected to travel with the team for the road trip that begins Tuesday against the Hurricanes and could be available to play soon.