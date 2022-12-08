Thompson allowed five goals on 37 shots in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Rangers.

It was 1-1 after the second period, but the Rangers' remodeled top six and first power-play unit came out hot for the third. Thompson couldn't hang on and ended up with a crooked number on the board in his third loss in five starts. He's allowed three-plus goals in four of those outings. For the season, the rookie goalie has a 13-6-0 record, a 2.68 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 19 outings. If he starts at home Friday, it would be against a more favorable opponent in the Flyers.