Thompson made 28 saves in a 7-2 loss to Buffalo on Saturday.

The game was tight through the mid-point of the second and then the wheels fell off completely. Thompson allowed five unanswered goals, and the game was out of reach. Plus he really struggled on special teams, surrendering a power play goal and two shorthanded ones. Thompson needs to shake this off. He has one win in his last six starts, and along the way, he has allowed 24 goals. A reset is in order. Until then, keep Thompson on your bench.