Thompson is expected to start Thursday against Chicago.
It will be Thompson's second straight start to open the season. He saved 27 of 30 shots in a 4-3 victory against Los Angeles on Tuesday. He went into the season with just 20 games worth of NHL experience, but with Robin Lehner (hip) out for the season, Thompson is being given a chance to serve as the Golden Knights' number one goaltender.
