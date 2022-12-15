Thompson will start on the road against Chicago on Thursday.
Thompson lost his last two starts while surrendering eight goals on 64 shots. He has a 13-7-0 record, 2.70 GAA and .912 save percentage in 20 games this season. The Blackhawks have dropped their last four games while scoring just four goals.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Yields three goals in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Guarding crease Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Unravels in third period•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Set to start Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Dazzles in shootout win•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Facing Bruins•