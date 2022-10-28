Thompson is expected to start Friday at home against Anaheim, per Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Thompson led the Golden Knights out for the pregame warmups. He's 3-2-0 with a 2.03 GAA and .931 save percentage in five starts. Anaheim is off to a 1-5-1 start and has managed just six goals over its last four games, so this looks like a favorable matchup for Thompson.