Thompson is expected to start Thursday against San Jose, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Thompson will make his first start of the campaign after posting a 21-13-3 record, 2.65 GAA and .915 save percentage in 37 contests last season. He has a 1-1-1 record with a 2.62 GAA and a .913 save percentage in three career outings versus the Sharks.