Thompson stopped 33-of-37 shots Saturday in a 5-4 overtime win over Nashville.

He came close to a regulation win, but Filip Forsberg completed a hat trick on the power play with just five seconds left in the third period to force OT. Thompson has been been a bit sloppy lately and has allowed 11 goals in his last three starts. He's gone 2-0-1 in that span behind the scoring of a strong Knights' squad. Thompson could be getting tired -- this was his 26th start and last season, he started just 17.