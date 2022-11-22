Thompson allowed four goals on 29 shots in Monday's 5-4 win over the Canucks.

Thompson gave up three goals over a span of 4:24 early in the third period to put Vegas in a two-goal hole. The offense picked up the goalie, who settled in to finish the game strong and earn his eighth win in his last nine starts. The 25-year-old is up to 10-3-0 through 13 outings, though his GAA rose to 2.40 while his save percentage dipped to .920 with the sloppy game. He's been starting two games in a row before resting for one lately -- if that pattern holds, Thompson will be in goal again Wednesday versus the Senators.