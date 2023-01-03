Thompson stopped 27 of 29 shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Thompson picked up his fourth win in his last six appearances. He was off to a rocky start, giving up a goal to Nathan MacKinnon on the first shift of the game, but Thompson quickly settled in. The Avalanche's top line struck again in the third, but the hosts fell short of a comeback. For the season, Thompson is at 18-9-1 with a 2.61 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 28 appearances. The Golden Knights are back home Thursday versus the Penguins.