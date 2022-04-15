Thompson stopped 35 of 36 shots in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Flames.

Thompson, a Calgary native, made his first start in his hometown Thursday. He left the Saddledome with his fifth straight win after not starting for nearly two weeks. The 25-year-old has been solid when called upon with an 8-4-0 record, a 2.43 GAA and a .925 save percentage in 13 appearances. The Golden Knights' haven't named a starting goalie for Saturday's game against the Oilers as they wrap up their road trip.