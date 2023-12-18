Thompson stopped 20 of 22 shots in relief of Adin Hill (undisclosed) in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Thompson entered after Hill was injured on the Senators' first goal. The Golden Knights' offense took care of the rest, though Thompson would later have an injury scare of his own after a couple of plays at the net front in the third period. Head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters after the game that Thompson is fine, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic. Thompson has won five of his last seven outings and is now 10-4-3 with a 2.48 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 18 appearances this season. The Golden Knights are set for a four-game road trip, beginning Tuesday against the Hurricanes. With Hill's status once again up in the air, Thompson could continue to see significant playing time.