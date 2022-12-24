Thompson allowed four goals on 29 shots in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Blues.

Thompson had some trouble with Vladimir Tarasenko in particular -- the Blues' winger racked up three points and also tallied in the shootout. The Golden Knights got goals from Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone in the shootout to give Thompson his third win in his last four starts. He's allowed 10 goals in that span. The 25-year-old goalie is up to 16-8-0 with a 2.66 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 24 outings this season. The Golden Knights have good matchups coming out of the holiday break versus the Kings on Tuesday and the Ducks on Wednesday -- look for Thompson and Adin Hill to split those starts.