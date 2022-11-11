Thompson made 31 saves in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Sabres.

Six of the game's 11 goals were scored in a wild third period, but Thompson was able to limit the damage on his end. The 25-year-old netminder is beginning to show small signs of fatigue, allowing 11 goals over his last three starts, but he's still been able to extend his winning streak to six games. Thompson will take a 2.32 GAA and .925 save percentage into his next outing.