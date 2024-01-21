Thompson stopped 23 of 25 shots in Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Penguins.

After Pittsburgh took a 2-0 lead in the second period, Thompson rebounded to hold the Pens off the board in the final frame while Vegas tallied three unanswered goals to give the 26-year-old netminder a third consecutive win. Thompson is now 5-1-0 with an impressive .944 save percentage over his last six outings. Overall, he improves to 16-9-3 with a .910 save percentage and 2.61 GAA this season.