Thompson (undisclosed) has returned to Vegas and won't be available for Saturday's road matchup with Edmonton.
Thompson exited Thursday's 3-2 win over Calgary in the third period with an undisclosed injury and will miss at least one contest as a result. With Thompson on the shelf, Jonathan Quick should be considered likely to start versus the Oilers.
