Thompson (lower body) hasn't gotten back onto the ice yet, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports Tuesday, indicating he shouldn't be expected back any time soon.
Thompson has played in just one of the Knights' last 33 contests and appears to be no closer to getting back into action. Even once cleared to play, Thompson could struggle to steal back the crease considering Laurent Brossoiut has won three straight postseason contests. At this point, Thompson should probably be considered out indefinitely at least until he gets back on the ice.
