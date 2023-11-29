Thompson allowed four goals on 34 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Oilers.

Thompson was worst in the second period, allowing three goals before steadying in the third period and overtime. He then gave up two tallies in the shootout to end up with his fifth straight loss (0-3-2). The 26-year-old is down to 5-3-2 with a 2.47 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 10 outings overall. Thompson hasn't been particularly bad during his losing streak, but if he can't generate more positive results, he may lose playing time to Adin Hill.