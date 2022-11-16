Thompson gave up three goals on 27 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks. The last two goals were empty-netters.

Thompson matched James Reimer for much of the game, but Timo Meier's power-play tally late in the third period ended up being the difference. The defeat snapped a six-game winning streak for Thompson, who has allowed three or more goals in four straight starts. He's still got some solid numbers for a rookie netminder -- he's posted an 8-3-0 record, a 2.38 GAA and a .922 save percentage with two shutouts in 11 starts. Another juicy matchup is next on Vegas' schedule, as they're set to host the Coyotes on Thursday in what is projected to be Phil Kessel's 1,000th consecutive game.