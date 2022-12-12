Thompson allowed three goals on 27 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins.

It was a closely contested game through two periods, but the Bruins were able to pull away with two tallies in the third. Thompson has now lost four of his last six outings, as the shine from his hot start to season begins to fade. He's given up at least three goals in five of those six games, and he's now at a 13-7-0 record, a 2.70 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 20 starts overall. Adin Hill has won his last two starts, and if Thompson's struggles continue, the Vegas crease could begin to look more like a timeshare rather than the roughly 70 percent start rate Thompson has logged since the start of November.