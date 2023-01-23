Thompson gave up three goals on 22 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Coyotes. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Thompson started both halves of the Golden Knights' back-to-back set, but he couldn't capture the form that helped him defeat the Capitals on Saturday. This was the 25-year-old's fourth loss in his last five outings -- he's just 2-4-0 with 17 goals allows though six games in January. Thompson is at 19-13-1 with a 2.71 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 33 appearances. The Golden Knights' road trip continues Tuesday in New Jersey.