Thompson allowed three goals on 25 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

This was a bit of poor luck for Thompson, as two of the goals came on the power play and the third was on a brilliant individual effort from Valeri Nichushkin. Through four starts, Thompson's allowed nine goals on 122 shots for a .926 save percentage, though that's bolstered by his one shutout of the year. The 25-year-old's not getting the results he needs to, while Adin Hill has won both of his starts so far. The Golden Knights' next two games are Monday at home versus the Maple Leafs and Tuesday in San Jose -- whichever of the two goalies gets the latter start will have the better draw.