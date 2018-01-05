Golden Knights' Luca Sbisa: Activated off IR
The Golden Knights activated Sbisa (lower body) from injured reserve Friday.
Sbisa has missed Vegas' last nine games due to a lower-body injury, but he's been skating for several weeks, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him return to the lineup immediately Friday against Chicago. The 27-year-old blueliner is definitely worth a look in daily contests if he suits up against the Blackhawks, as he's been pretty productive this campaign, notching one goal and 10 points in 23 contests.
