Sbisa (hand) is close to activation and could return Saturday, Jesse Granger of the Las Vegas Sun reports.

Sbisa shed his non-contact jersey for Thursday's practice and was deemed "really close" to returning following the session. His potential return Saturday shouldn't be a surprise given that news, but the team will need to activate him off injured reserve before the blueliner is an option to dress.

