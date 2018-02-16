Golden Knights' Luca Sbisa: Could return Saturday
Sbisa (hand) is close to activation and could return Saturday, Jesse Granger of the Las Vegas Sun reports.
Sbisa shed his non-contact jersey for Thursday's practice and was deemed "really close" to returning following the session. His potential return Saturday shouldn't be a surprise given that news, but the team will need to activate him off injured reserve before the blueliner is an option to dress.
