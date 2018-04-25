Sbisa (undisclosed) has been cleared for action, but will continue to watch from the press box for at least the time being, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Sbisa's long injury layoff began Feb. 27 and cause him to miss the next 23 contests, including Vegas' first-round sweep of the Kings. Despite a return to health, there isn't any room for Sbisa in the lineup with the Golden Knights' current defensive setup yielding positive results.