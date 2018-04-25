Golden Knights' Luca Sbisa: Deemed healthy
Sbisa (undisclosed) has been cleared for action, but will continue to watch from the press box for at least the time being, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Sbisa's long injury layoff began Feb. 27 and cause him to miss the next 23 contests, including Vegas' first-round sweep of the Kings. Despite a return to health, there isn't any room for Sbisa in the lineup with the Golden Knights' current defensive setup yielding positive results.
