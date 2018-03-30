Coach Gerard Gallant expects to have Sbisa back for the playoffs, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

This news effectively rules Sbisa out of the final five games of Vegas' regular-season schedule, but it sounds like he should be ready to rock once postseason play gets underway. The Golden Knights will be happy to have the 28-year-old blueliner back on the ice for their playoff run, as he's been effective when healthy this campaign, notching two goals and 14 points in 30 contests.