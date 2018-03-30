Golden Knights' Luca Sbisa: Expected to be ready for playoffs
Coach Gerard Gallant expects to have Sbisa back for the playoffs, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
This news effectively rules Sbisa out of the final five games of Vegas' regular-season schedule, but it sounds like he should be ready to rock once postseason play gets underway. The Golden Knights will be happy to have the 28-year-old blueliner back on the ice for their playoff run, as he's been effective when healthy this campaign, notching two goals and 14 points in 30 contests.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Luca Sbisa: Takes post-practice twirl•
-
Golden Knights' Luca Sbisa: Remains out long term•
-
Golden Knights' Luca Sbisa: Facing extended absence•
-
Golden Knights' Luca Sbisa: Two-point performance Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Luca Sbisa: Lifted from IR•
-
Golden Knights' Luca Sbisa: Could return Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...