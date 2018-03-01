Golden Knights' Luca Sbisa: Facing extended absence
Sbisa (undisclosed) will be "out for awhile," according to Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant.
The 28-year-old from Italy is not showing on injured reserve, but the prognosis from the bench boss makes it sound like Sbisa could be out for at least one week. However, you won't see this news cause much of a stir in fantasy circles, as the defenseman is near replacement level, having recorded 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) through 30 games and chronically dealing with the injury bug.
