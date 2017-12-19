Sbisa (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per the official NHL.com media site.

Sbisa has been out since a Dec. 12 match against Carolina, but he still can be activated for Tuesday's tilt against Tampa Bay. This is unfortunate as the Swiss native has been excellent on the ice this season, blocking 41 shots, recording 35 hits, and notching 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 23 games.