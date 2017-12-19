Golden Knights' Luca Sbisa: Injured reserve trip neccessary
Sbisa (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per the official NHL.com media site.
Sbisa has been out since a Dec. 12 match against Carolina, but he still can be activated for Tuesday's tilt against Tampa Bay. This is unfortunate as the Swiss native has been excellent on the ice this season, blocking 41 shots, recording 35 hits, and notching 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 23 games.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Luca Sbisa: Won't play Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Luca Sbisa: Suffers another lower-body injury•
-
Golden Knights' Luca Sbisa: Removed from IR•
-
Golden Knights' Luca Sbisa: Set to travel with team•
-
Golden Knights' Luca Sbisa: Not traveling with team•
-
Golden Knights' Luca Sbisa: Added to injured list•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...