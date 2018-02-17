Golden Knights' Luca Sbisa: Lifted from IR
Sbisa (hand) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Sbisa reportedly will take the place of Shea Theodore, who's dealing with an illness. It's been a long time coming for the former, as he's only made one appearance since Dec. 12, but Sbisa was impressive before sustaining his hand injury. We're talking 10 points and 45 hits through 24 games. He could be an incredibly sneaky play in DFS on Saturday.
