Sbisa recorded his first goal as a Golden Knight and chipped in a helper in Friday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

This performance was also his first multi-point effort of the year, bringing him to seven assists and eight points on the season. While he won't score many goals, Sbisa's current pace of half a point per game is enticing, and he's in line to beat his previous career high of 24 points. The 27-year-old blueliner is also plus-3 with 23 hits and 30 blocked shots. He may be worth a look in deeper leagues.