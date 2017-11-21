Golden Knights' Luca Sbisa: Not traveling with team
Sbisa (lower body) will not join the team for its trip to Anaheim on Wednesday.
Sbisa will miss his fourth straight outing Wednesday as he continue to recover from his lower-body ailment. The organization has not provided a timeline for his return to action, but for now, the defenseman remains on injured reserve.
