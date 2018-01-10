Golden Knights' Luca Sbisa: Out 6-8 weeks due to hand injury
Sbisa underwent successful surgery to repair a ruptured ligament in his left hand Wednesday and is expected to be sidelined for at least 6-to-8 weeks.
Sbisa simply cannot catch a break, as he just returned to action Friday against the Blackhawks after missing Vegas' previous nine games due to a lower-body injury, and he must've suffered this latest malady during that contest. The 27-year-old blueliner could potentially miss the rest of the regular season, so he can safely be dropped in all season-long fantasy formats. He'll be placed on injured reserve for the duration of his absence.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Luca Sbisa: Activated off IR•
-
Golden Knights' Luca Sbisa: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Luca Sbisa: Remains sidelined•
-
Golden Knights' Luca Sbisa: Status uncertain Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Luca Sbisa: Participates in limited fashion Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Luca Sbisa: Injured reserve trip neccessary•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...