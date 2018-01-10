Sbisa underwent successful surgery to repair a ruptured ligament in his left hand Wednesday and is expected to be sidelined for at least 6-to-8 weeks.

Sbisa simply cannot catch a break, as he just returned to action Friday against the Blackhawks after missing Vegas' previous nine games due to a lower-body injury, and he must've suffered this latest malady during that contest. The 27-year-old blueliner could potentially miss the rest of the regular season, so he can safely be dropped in all season-long fantasy formats. He'll be placed on injured reserve for the duration of his absence.